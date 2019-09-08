Surrey RCMP are searching for a man last seen two weeks ago in the Whalley area of their city.

Robin Glenn Church, who goes by the first name Glenn, is 56 years old and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on 135A Street near 107 Avenue on Monday, Aug. 26.

Surrey RCMP say police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Church is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.