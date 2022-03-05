Hasal steady in Vancouver net as Whitecaps to scoreless draw in home opener

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal looks on as Vancouver Whitecaps' Florian Jungwirth collides with New York City FC's Alexander Callens during first half MLS soccer game action in Vancouver on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Vinnick Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal looks on as Vancouver Whitecaps' Florian Jungwirth collides with New York City FC's Alexander Callens during first half MLS soccer game action in Vancouver on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Vinnick

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, as civilians flee the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener