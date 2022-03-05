Hasal steady in Vancouver net as Whitecaps to scoreless draw in home opener
Thomas Hasal made four saves for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, backstopping the team to a 0-0 draw against New York City FC.
The tie means the 'Caps (0-1-1) pick up their first point of the Major League Soccer season.
NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson registered a single save.
New York, the reigning MLS Cup champions, overwhelmed Vancouver during long stretches of the match, outshooting the home side 19-11 and 4-1 in shots on target.
After a chaotic start, though, Vancouver settled in and began to limit the visitors’ chances, blocking seven shots across the match.
Both sides were coming off losses, with the 'Caps suffering a 4-0 drubbing to Columbus Crew SC on opening day. New York dropped a 1-0 decision to the L.A. Galaxy in its first outing of the MLS campaign.
Hasal's best save of the night came in the 89th minute when Santiago Rodriguez sent a ball into the Vancouver box, where Thiago Andrade redirected it at the 'Caps net. The Canadian 'keeper leapt up off the goal line, tipping the shot up and over the crossbar.
Hasal took over as the Whitecaps No. 1 earlier this year when star goalie Maxime Crepeau was dealt to Los Angeles FC in a blockbuster deal due to an unspecified personal situation.
The Whitecaps put some offensive firepower on the field in the 64th minute Saturday, subbing American striker Brian White in for midfielder Deiber Caicedo.
It was White's first appearance of the season after missing the season opener against Columbus with a foot contusion.
New York was the dominant side across the first half, dictating the pace and controlling 68.6 per cent of the possession. The visitors also outshot the 'Caps 12-5 and 3-1 in shots on target.
Vancouver's first on-target shot came when attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld sent a crisp cross into Lucas Cavallini in the box. The Canadian striker flicked a header on net but Johnson made the diving stop.
It was the 'Caps first on-target shot of the season after failing to put a single ball on net against Columbus.
New York forced the Whitecaps into desperation mode several times early in the game.
The home side got lucky in the 15th minute when a corner resulted in a scramble in the penalty area and NYCFC's Alexander Callens put up a header, only to see it glance off the crossbar.
Another corner in the eighth minute saw Andrade launch a hard shot from the top of the box, with Hasal making the stop.
A minute earlier, Talles Magno sent a ball soaring toward the Vancouver net but the young 'keeper sprawled for the fingertip save, sending the ball wide of the far post.
The Whitecaps are set to visit Houston Dynamo next Saturday.
NOTES: The Whitecaps were without defender Jake Nerwinski (red card suspension), defender Erik Godoy (calf injury) and midfielder Caio Alexandre (recovering from foot surgery). Defender Anton Tinnerholm (Achilles tendon) was out for NYC. … Fans held Ukrainian flags and the Ukrainian national anthem was sung before kickoff to show support for the country amid the Russian invasion. … Vancouver midfielder Ryan Raposo turned 23 on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.
Live updates: Ukrainian paramedic remembered for bravery
A Ukrainian paramedic who was shot while on her way to evacuate injured people from the outskirts of Kyiv was buried in the country's capital on Saturday.
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
She's been displaced twice after Russia's attacks. Now, she's helping other Ukrainians fleeing war
Valeriia Vershynina has been forced to flee her home twice as a result of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Now she's helping other internally displaced people while working with a Toronto-based disaster relief organization.
How to talk to your kids about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine
Canadian parenting experts suggest reinforcing family values, keeping the conversations simple and listening to a child’s concerns are the best ways to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with children
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Space mystery: Scientists believe old rocket hardware hit the moon, but there's no proof
Scientists believe a roughly four-ton discarded rocket has slammed into the moon while travelling at 9,300 kilometres per hour. However, there is no proof yet of the impact.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Vancouver Island
-
Anti-mandate protesters return to B.C. legislature
Another convoy of anti-mandate protesters descended on the B.C. legislature Saturday, gathering on the lawn to voice opposition to COVID-19-related public health orders.
-
Making dumplings helps mother and daughter cope with Alzheimer's, realize restaurant dream
Tarn Tayanuth's fondest memory of making meals while growing-up in Thailand is not eating the food; it's lighting the fire to cook it.
-
Community consultation for Cedar Hill Middle School replacement ongoing
Parents are getting a chance to have their say on a seismic replacement project for Cedar Hill Middle School.
Calgary
-
Calgary man travels to Ukrainian conflict zone to help 'in whatever way' he can
A Calgary man is hoping for a spot on the Ukrainian front lines as thousands take up arms to help their country in the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Calgary's Ukrainian community and local businesses ramp up fundraising efforts for war relief
In an effort to raise funds and help those in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict, Calgarians are doing everything they can to show their support.
-
Suspects sought in armed robbery at Chestermere drug store
Chestermere RCMP are looking for the public's help to find two women they say are responsible for an armed robbery at a pharmacy.
Edmonton
-
AUPE worries return to work plan for public servants is being rushed by the province
With the mandatory work from home order lifted and public servants gradually returning to office towers, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) believes the return to work plan is being rushed.
-
Southwest Edmonton suspicious death under investigation: police
Homicide detectives were at a home in southwest Edmonton Saturday investigating the suspicious death of an 85-year-old woman.
-
Nick Suzuki, Sam Montembeault lead Montreal Canadiens over Oilers 5-2
Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists as the Montreal Canadiens remained hot of late, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible in Toronto on Sunday: Environment Canada
Parts of Toronto will see winds of 80, 90 or even 100 kilometres per hour in some instances on Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologists warn.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti at high school
Surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the grounds of a Toronto high school last week have been released by police.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Montreal
-
'Broken-hearted': Montrealers march in honor of teenage violence victims
Family and friends joined Lynne Beaudouy to walk and mourn her son Lucas Gaudet's loss of life, and to reckon with a troubling streak of violence in the city.
-
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia’s demands ‘reasonable’
Quebec’s Green Party leader posted a series of controversial Tweets Friday and Saturday calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
-
Montrealers rally behind Ukraine with music, volunteering
Ukraine’s national anthem echoed through the street outside Montreal’s Russian Consulate on Saturday as Montrealers once again rallied behind the Ukranian community.
Winnipeg
-
School mask mandate coming to an end; MTS calls move 'premature'
The mask mandate in Manitoba is set to come to an end on March 15 and that will include schools and child care facilities.
-
'I have a bit of a spring in my step': Next steps about what to do with downtown Bay building could come in spring
An air of mystery swirls around the Hudson’s Bay Company building at 450 Portage Avenue, easily one of Winnipeg’s most iconic structures. Shuttered for over a year—after nearly a century in operation—Winnipeggers are left wondering: What will the future hold for the grand structure?
-
'We're very concerned': Multiple rallies scheduled in Manitoba to show support for Ukraine
Manitobans will once again be joining together this weekend to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Ukrainian sibling trio provide entertainment during fundraising efforts
The young singer has been entertaining crowds in Saskatoon this week with her older sister Natalia and younger brother Marko.
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
Regina
-
Regina kicks off women’s history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.
-
Regina businesses flying Ukrainian flags to show their support
Several businesses in Regina are flying Ukrainian flags as Canadians have come out in support of the people of the country since the Russian invasion began last week.
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Some maritimers feeling pressure as prices at the pumps rise
Following a .10 cent hike yesterday, the Nova Scotia utility and review board invoked the interrupter clause and pumped up prices by another 8.7 cents at midnight last night.
London
-
'This place saved my life' Clients look for public support in helping keep addiction recovery centre running
A London addiction recovery program that has helped over 100 people in the last two years is closing its doors at the end of the month due to a lack of funding.
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Northern Ontario
-
Callander art show brings together paintings from 19 different artists
19 artists from the North Bay Art Association (NBAA) are putting their paintings on display the Callander Bay Heritage Museum & Alex Dufresne Gallery.
-
Snowshoeing with yoga makes 'snowga', a new outdoor activity in Timmins
Amy McKillip of Timmins has discovered 'snowga' outings, hosted by Rebel Soul.
-
Snowcross racing is back in Greater Sudbury
The hills in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda were alive with the sounds of little rippers treading through a snowmobile course at Sudbury Downs on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
'We did this’: Wellesley vaccination clinic staff looks back at year
After administering 34,915 doses since first opening the clinic doors on March 15 of last year, the Wellesley COVID-19 vaccination clinic gave out its final shot Saturday afternoon.
-
Local residents getting ready for warmer temperatures
As strong winds sweep through the area, Waterloo Region and Guelph residents can also expect a run of warmer weather.
-
Winds up to 100 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Sunday
Sunday is expected to be a windy day in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.