The weather has turned crisp and the colours of the season have come to life throughout the Lower Mainland.

Harvestland is a family-friendly, all-ages harvest festival that is bound to get you in to the spirit of the season. The event is an expansion of downtown Vancouver's Harvest Haus and now resides on the PNE grounds.

Visitors will be able to discover an all-ages Bavarian village, farming attractions, a woodland labyrinth, rides and an immersive food and beverage experience.

The marktplatz provides an authentic array of eats that encapsulate what you would desire out of an Oktoberfest celebration.

From delightful German sausage, to pork hock at the Bavarian Rotisserie with pairings of Sauerkraut, to traditional German rye bread -- your tastebuds will be taking part in the festivities. The eats are paired alongside many local craft and European-styled brews along with Germanic sparkling wine and European ciders.

Harvestland is home to a full selection of gluten-free and dietary sensitive beverages as well.

When you've filled up on eats and drinks you'll have plenty of opportunity to get active and revel in the harvest bounty.

The Woodland Den is home to The Labyrinth, which offers a wood maze with many secrets to be discovered. The Kinder Farm allows children and teens to enjoy a multi-feature agriculture experience. The Bavarian Village provides a harvest gaming area with a medieval twist. You can go from slingshotting a pumpkin to a swordplay duel with Academie Duello all in one afternoon.

No celebration would be complete without a Haus Party. Harvest Haus is a 19+ event that is high energy and can still be enjoyed on Friday the 19th and Saturday the 20th. From the theatrical keg tapping to unique Bavarian musical performances it is sure to be a memorable night filled with laughs, dancing and singing. Be sure to look out for The Burgermeister, AKA the town crier, along with his wife and son. This zany family will be sure to entertain.

Harvestland:

Harvest Haus: