Halloween and COVID-19: B.C. officials encourage pandemic protocols again this year

Vancouver -

B.C. officials are asking everyone to exercise caution this weekend, as another Halloween is celebrated in the midst of a pandemic.

The prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant in the province is making additional health and safety measures necessary once again.

B.C. is under far fewer restrictions this year than the previous Halloween, due to the availability of vaccines.

However, there’s still no Health Canada approved vaccines for kids under the age of 12.

As a result, Dr. Bonnie Henry says it’s important to continue practicing some of the protocols like last Halloween.

Trick-or-treating was allowed last year, but there were no parties due to restrictions on gatherings.

Those kinds of celebrations are now allowed, but Henry wants them to be kept small and says outdoors is safest.

British Columbians were very creative last year, building candy slides and chutes to allow for physical distancing.

Many people also sat outside and used tongs to hand out candy to reduce points of contact for kids.

Henry would like to see those ideas used again, as transmission continues to be a problem.

The BC Drug and Poison Information Centre is also issuing a number of pandemic-related warnings.

It’s reminding trick-or-treaters if they use hand sanitizer, to ensure their hands are completely dry before eating treats.

With face masks being incorporated into many costumes, the centre is reminding kids to use non-toxic craft supplies when decorating them.

These health measures are on top of the annual safety advice from local police

“Halloween night is traditionally a busy night for trick-or-treaters, parents, and first responders," said a news release from Surrey Mounties. "Surrey RCMP will have additional resources on shift over the Halloween weekend to help ensure public safety."

Mounties typically receive an overwhelming number of noise complaints from fireworks at this time of year.

“Fireworks are not permitted in the City of Surrey without a City of Surrey Fire Department permit and a federal fireworks operator certificate,” wrote the RCMP.

Those caught selling or setting off illegal fireworks may face fines in many Metro Vancouver cities.

Anyone with concerns about the misuse of fireworks in their neighbourhood is first asked to call bylaw and then non-emergency after hours.

“Let the creepy costumes and spooky decorations be the only thing that scares you this Halloween,” said Const. Sarbjit Kaur Sangha.

RCMP are offering these tips to families.

Trick or treat in groups or with an adult

Plan a route that includes well-lit streets, sidewalks and crosswalks

Always use a marked crosswalk and never jaywalk

Have a flashlight with you

Ensure children have emergency contact information on them

Save the treats for home, after they have been inspected by an adult

Choose a costume that is light, bright, and incorporates glow sticks or reflectors

Avoid face masks that could obstruct your vision; make up or face paint is a safer choice

Leave any fake weaponry at home

Animal resource centres are also reminding residents that pets are safer inside with the family, where they can be secure from the frightening sights and sounds of fireworks or people in costumes.

“While it can be a fun and exciting time for people, we need to remember our four-legged family members don’t perceive things the same way we do and extra care should be taken with them,” reads the RCMP release.