The Hallmark Channel has announced it's no longer working with Lori Loughlin in light of her arrest in the sprawling U.S. college admissions cheating case.

The channel's parent company, Crown Media Family Networks, issued a statement Thursday revealing it has stopped development of all productions involving the "Fuller House" star.

Loughlin had been working on two Hallmark Channel projects filmed in Metro Vancouver, the TV series "When Calls the Heart" and the "Garage Sale Mysteries" movies.

Her former series, which was shot in Langley, was in the middle of its sixth season when Loughlin was charged earlier this week.

One day before Crown Media Family's decision, a U.S. federal court judge granted Loughlin permission to return to British Columbia to continue working on her Hallmark projects.

Apart from travelling to the Vancouver area, the actor is only allowed to move within the continental U.S.

Loughlin is charged with mail fraud and honest service mail fraud in the alleged bribery scheme. Authorities allege she and her husband paid US$500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither was a rower.

Loughlin has not responded publicly to the allegations or entered a plea in the case, and didn't speak in court Wednesday except to give one-word answers to the judge's questions.

With files from The Associated Press