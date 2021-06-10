VANCOUVER -- Video game giant Electronic Arts has been hit by hackers, who claimed in an online forum over the weekend to have stolen 780 GB of data, including the source code for some games.

On June 6, the alleged hackers posted that the data they had stolen included the Frostbite source code, which powers FIFA, Madden and Battlefield, as well as other EA games.

In a statement to CTV News, the company said:

“We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen. No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.”

The company spokesperson also said the hack was not a ransomware attack.

Electronic Arts is one of the world’s largest video game publishers, and has offices in the Vancouver area.