Guns, drugs, explosives seized from 'fortified' residence in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties have seized nearly two dozen guns and several kilograms of explosives following a pair of searches at what police described as a "fortified" residence above a business in Surrey, B.C.

Twelve people were arrested during the first search of the "problem residence" in the 12200 block of Industrial Road on Aug. 22, when 20 guns, two stolen vehicles, several stolen licences plates and various rounds of ammunition were seized, the Surrey RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

Investigators also found approximately 500 grams of suspected illicit drugs, $10,000 in cash, radio jammers and more than 13 kilograms of explosives, according to the statement.

"The sheer volume of drugs, firearms, and explosives located by police inside this fortified unit over a business visited by the unsuspecting public, may be the most dangerous situation I have seen in my service in Surrey," Staff Sgt. Nigel Pronger said in the statement.

Police returned to the property on Sept. 10, less than three weeks later, and executed a second search warrant after they say drug-trafficking activity was observed at the property.

Eight people were arrested, identified and promptly released during the second police visit, when investigators seized 830 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 600 grams of cannabis, 32 vials of prescription opioids, and more than 100 other unspecified pills.

Officers also seized more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, three long guns, a silencer, two crossbows, several airsoft guns and more than $3,000 in cash, police said.

"Unfortunately in this investigation, crime did not stop with this enforcement, necessitating a second search warrant execution at the same location," Pronger added.

"This wanton disregard for public safety is inexcusable."

Investigators are still processing all of the exhibits seized from the property before completing a report recommending charges to Crown prosecutors, the RCMP said.