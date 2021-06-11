VANCOUVER -- Police said they seized two handguns, $50,000 worth of cannabis products and $100,000 worth of magic mushroom products after inspecting an illegal pot shop in East Vancouver.

"Knowing these illegal weapons are in shops around the city is definitely concerning and it poses a risk to the public," said Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin, in a news release.

Vancouver police said they conducted the search at an unlicensed cannabis store near Clark Drive and William Street on Wednesday.

"The community safety unit has the authority to enter premises where cannabis is being sold without a provincial retail store licence and take enforcement action, including seizing cannabis," said Visintin.

"Legislation states that a seller must be licensed by the provincial government and that product for sale must be sourced through the provincial government to ensure the safety of the product and ultimately, the consumer. The unlicensed sale of cannabis is illegal."

A large amount of cannabis oils, cannabis topicals and cannabis edibles with an estimated retail value between $50,000 and $60,000 were seized during the raid, according to police.

The VPD said in addition to the cannabis products, officers also located approximately 25 pounds of dried psilocybin (mushrooms), 75 pounds of psilocybin infused edible products and hundreds of individually packaged psilocybin powder mixed with nutrition supplements. The products have an estimated retail value of $100,000.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection to the seizure but has since been released pending further investigation.