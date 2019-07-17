It might take a bit of patience to find a ticket, as seats for Thursday night's Slash concert at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre downtown are almost all gone according to Ticketmaster.

The former six-string shredder for the legendary 1980s rock band, Guns N’ Roses, Slash is playing alongside Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators on the Living The Dream Tour ’19, a 20-stop North American tour that takes him to several Canadian cities.

Born Saul Hudson in London, England, the 53-year-old British-American musician is a world-renowned guitar player, and rose to global fame alongside Guns N’ Roses bandmates vocalist Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan, fellow guitarist Izzy Stradlin and drummer Steven Adler in the mid-80s and 1990s.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, and Slash has been named to numerous publications’ all-time greatest lists, including Time Magazine, Esquire and Rolling Stone.

Controversy followed the band for much of its lifespan; a riot erupted in 2002, after Axl Rose no-showed at the band’s concert alongside heavy-metal legends Metallica in Vancouver, one of many that have been attributed to the band over the past three decades, and more specifically to Rose.

The next stops for this Stradivarius of the Stratocaster come in Edmonton and Calgary this weekend, before heading east to Winnipeg, Windsor, Montreal and Toronto throughout July.

So with a forecast of rain for tomorrow, though thankfully not the cold November variety, it may be a great opportunity to take someone down to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and catch one of modern rock music’s all-time greats.