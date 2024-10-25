Guilty plea in teenager's fatal stabbing outside B.C. school

Almost two years after 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death outside a Surrey, B.C., high school, his accused assailant has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Because the accused was also a minor at the time of the stabbing, his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sethi was attacked in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary School on Nov. 22, 2022, shortly after noon, while classes were still in session.

RCMP officers arrested his accused attacker – who was then 17 – on the same day.

The teenager was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday in Surrey provincial court.

“This was a tragic incident affecting many members of our community,” IHIT’s Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a news release Friday.

“The Surrey RCMP Victim Services are available should anyone wish to speak to them.”

The youth is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9.