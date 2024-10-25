VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Guilty plea in teenager's fatal stabbing outside B.C. school

    Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, was stabbed to death outside Surrey's Tamanawis Secondary School on Nov. 22, 2022. (Handout) Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, was stabbed to death outside Surrey's Tamanawis Secondary School on Nov. 22, 2022. (Handout)
    Share

    Almost two years after 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death outside a Surrey, B.C., high school, his accused assailant has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

    Because the accused was also a minor at the time of the stabbing, his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Sethi was attacked in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary School on Nov. 22, 2022, shortly after noon, while classes were still in session.

    RCMP officers arrested his accused attacker – who was then 17 – on the same day.

    The teenager was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday in Surrey provincial court.

    “This was a tragic incident affecting many members of our community,” IHIT’s Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a news release Friday.

    “The Surrey RCMP Victim Services are available should anyone wish to speak to them.”

    The youth is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel launches strikes on military targets in Iran, escalating Mideast wars

    Israel pounded Iran with a series of airstrikes early Saturday, saying it was targeting military targets in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired upon Israel earlier this month. Explosions could be heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, though there was no immediate information on damage or casualties.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News