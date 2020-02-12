VANCOUVER -- A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Vancouver that killed a 30-year-old man has now entered a guilty plea to one of two charges.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that Amanpreet Sohal pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.

It’s been almost four years since Ryan Barron was killed while riding his skateboard in April 2016. Police located a suspect vehicle at a home in East Vancouver two days after the hit and run, but no one there would admit to being the driver.

In December 2018, police announced Sohal had been charged. The then-23-year-old Vancouver resident was also facing a charge of dangerous driving causing death. Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin said in an email the service expects the other charge will be stayed at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing.

Barron has been described by friends as a musician and hard worker, who had recently been promoted to supervisor at the warehouse where he was employed.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 16.