

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





After a seasonal closure due to maintenance, Grouse Mountain is set to reopen this long weekend.

The mountain's attractions were shut down late October to prepare for winter.

The Skyride will resume its services as scheduled, on Nov. 9.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., visitors can take the Skyride up and down and check out other mountaintop activities.

In recognition of Remembrance Day on Monday, Grouse Mountain is offering free admission to all active, reserve and retired Canadian military personnel.