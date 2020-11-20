VANCOUVER -- Good news for skiers and snowboarders: Grouse Mountain is open for the season as of Friday afternoon.

The resort posted online that its winter season starts at 1 p.m.

Webcams showed fog and snow uphill Friday morning, and according to the ski hill's website, about 15 centimetres fell overnight.

So far, the Skyride and Snowshoe Grind are open.

When the hill kicks off it's winter season, just the Peak Quad and Greenway Quad chair lifts will be operating initially, the website suggests.

The Paradise, Heaven's Sake and Peak runs will be available from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Saturday.

The Cut and Paradise Jib terrain parks are also scheduled to open Friday.

Grouse Mountain reminded the public that physical distancing is still expected, and face coverings are mandatory on the Skyride to access the mountain.

Those taking the Skyride up will need reservations in advance.

Grouse opened a week after skiers and boarders took to the slopes of Cypress Mountain.

That resort opened last Friday, and lift tickets were quickly sold out. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/cypress-mountain-opens-for-season-lift-tickets-quickly-sell-out-under-new-covid-19-guidelines-1.5188162

Mount Seymour, to the east, is scheduled to open Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.