Several ground bison products have been voluntarily recalled over concerns that the meats may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said consumers should avoid eating any of the affected products, which include extra lean ground bison sold under the Sensations brand and bison burgers from Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch.

The CFIA warns that food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can cause serious health problems if eaten.

"Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea," the agency said in its recall alert. "In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage."

In the most extreme cases, E. coli infections can be fatal.

The CFIA said anyone who gets sick after eating one of the affected bison products should call a doctor.

The Canadian recall was triggered by the company, Northfork Bison Distributions Inc., following a recall in the U.S., where some people have already become sick.

No illnesses have been reported locally.

Canadian health officials said they are in the process of conducting a food safety investigation, and that the recall could be expanded to other products.

The full list of recalled products is available on the CFIA website.