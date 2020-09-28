VANCOUVER -- A grizzly was captured in a Squamish district neighbourhood Sunday, conservation officers confirm.

The District of Squamish posted about the capture on Twitter late in the evening, saying BC Conservation Officer Service had confirmed the incident in Brackendale, which is north of Squamish town centre.

Video posted to social media Sunday shows a grizzly walking across a person's driveway in the neighbourhood. The post says it was the second time the grizzly had visited that day.

This isn't the first time a grizzly was seen and caught in the district this month.

Earlier in September, a grizzly was seen wandering through Garibaldi Estates area – about four kilometres from Brackendale – eating from fruit trees.

That bear was released, and people in the area were asked to pick any of their fruit and secure garbage and other attractants.

District officials say they will be briefed about Sunday's incident by BCCOS Monday morning.