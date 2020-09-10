VANCOUVER -- A grizzly bear sighting in a residential area of Squamish, B.C., has prompted a warning from conservation officers and Mounties.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the bear has shown no signs of aggression at this point, but people in the area are asked to be cautious when going outside.

"The grizzly bear has been feeding on fruit trees in the Garibaldi Estates area," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post. "COs have hazed the grizzly bear and want it to move on-- we are asking the public to please remove fruit, and secure garbage and all other attractants."

People are also asked to travel in groups, carry bear spray, and keep dogs on leashes when going outside.

Conservation says officers are monitoring the situation and are asking people to call any sightings into the RAPP line.

Mounties posted a Tweet Thursday afternoon asking people not to come to the area of Government Road and Garibaldi Way because of a grizzly in the area. Anyone who lives in the area was asked to stay inside.

Around 5:30 p.m., RCMP said they believe the bear had left the "immediate area" and gone west towards the train tracks.

"Anyone living or walking in the area, please be cautious," police said in a tweet. "If you see the bear, please call 911 immediately and do not approach."