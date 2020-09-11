VANCOUVER -- A grizzly bear spotted wandering through a residential area of Squamish, B.C., has been captured by conservation officers.

The bear hadn't shown any signs of aggression but had been feeding on fruit trees in the Garibaldi Estates area, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

In a tweet posted Thursday night, conservation said the healthy adult male bear had been safely captured and would be released. The location of its release will be decided by senior wildlife biologists.

People in the area have been asked to pick any fruit and to secure their garbage and any other attractants.

"While the bear will be relocated, this is an important reminder for residents to manage and remove wildlife attractants, including fruit from trees," the District of Squamish said in a tweet Thursday.

The bear's presence in the area near Garibaldi Way and Government Road prompted a warning from Mounties and conservation officers Thursday afternoon.