VANCOUVER -- A B.C. organization that found a way to run virtual performances after music venues shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic is once again accepting applications to keep local artists working and creating.

Last summer, SoundOn distributed $186,000 to local venues and artists to perform virtually. Thousands of fans tuned in online to watch festivals like Fvded in the Park and entertainers like Fred Penner.

The group is reopening grant applications for local artists to perform virtually this spring and summer.

"We felt pretty happy with the results, which is why we're able to fund it again a second time around, because of all the positive benefits of it both for mental health and getting people working again and making a little bit of money, but also just being able to share this stuff around and be a little point of inspiration," said Nate Sabine, board member of Music BC.

Artists and presenters can apply for grants worth $5,000, which come from Music BC and Creative BC through the provincial government.

Successful applicants will then be eligible to present a showcase through SoundOn between March 1 and Aug. 15. The deadline for the first round of applications is Feb. 26.