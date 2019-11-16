It's going to be a rainy weekend for much of Metro Vancouver, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for the region, which includes the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

"An atmospheric river will take aim at Vancouver Island beginning early this morning, delivering heavy rain and mild conditions until mid-day Sunday," the statement said.

The North Shore is expected to be hardest hit, with 40 to 50 millimetres of rain anticipated by Sunday morning.

The relatively warm temperatures mean that it won't snow in the mountains: Environment Canada says freezing levels are expected to rise upwards of 3,000 metres for the South Coast, resulting in rain at almost all elevations.

The public is encouraged to monitor rain and wind warnings from Environment Canada, and high streamflow advisories or flood watches from BC River Forecast Centre.