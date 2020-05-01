VANCOUVER -- The golf carts were rolling and clubs were swinging Friday morning at the just-reopened McCleery and Fraserview golf courses in Vancouver, after a weeks-long closure due to COVID-19.

But the weeks ahead won't be typical for people hitting the links on the two public courses.

The park board has introduced several safety measures to keep golfers and staff safe. The courses had been closed not due to an order from the province, but as a precautionary measure in light of the pandemic.

The new measures include cutting attendance in half, with tee-times every 18 minutes. All bookings must be made online, and people must stay two metres apart.

Signage greeting visitors when they arrive at the course notes golf carts have been sanitized and staff were briefing all arriving golfers on the new rules, including no high-fiving.

Richard Hawes was among the first golfers of the day on Friday, playing his first game of the year with friends around 6:30 a.m. — one of the only tee times they could get.

"It feels a little bit abnormal as well. Typically the car parks would be full and there would be lots of people looking to tee-off. But they staggered the tee-off, so there's going to be very few people on the court today compared to a normal day."

Doug Wilson is an avid golfer.

"It doesn't feel normal yet," Wilson said. "The thing I worry about is some sort of rebound and then all of a sudden they'll close everything down again. Let's hope everything stays good and then we can gradually open up these opportunities."

He believes being back on the course will be good for mental health.

"I'm a senior. The idea of getting out and doing a little exercise is a big deal."

Some golfers said they took their own precautions to protect their health, including bringing their own sanitizing wipes.

Richard Hawes says being back on the course, even with the new rules, brings a sense of relief.

"I've been isolating for five weeks now. Just to get out and get a breath of fresh air is quite nice, Hawes said."

Tee times are nearly fully booked this weekend on both courses, even with rain in the forecast.

While McCleery and Fraserview have re-opened, Langara and the city's three pitch-and-putt courses remain closed, with no estimate yet on when they may re-open.

The park board is giving a media briefing Friday morning. CTVNewsVanvouver.ca will stream the update LIVE @ 11.