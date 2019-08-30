The prime minister took time for a workout while visiting Vancouver this week.

On the campaign trail ahead of the October election, Justin Trudeau was in Surrey Thursday for an LNG announcement made with Premier John Horgan.

During his visit to Canada's west coast, he also promised cash from the federal government to help B.C. fight money laundering, which he described as an "extraordinarily serious problem."

On Friday, he met with the mayor of Vancouver, former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart.

Speaking to media before the meeting, he touted government investments meant to help the housing and opioid crises.

But his trip wasn't all work, no play.

The prime minister was spotted on a Vancouver-area trail known as "nature's StairMaster," where he stopped and posed for photos with other hikers.

Many who encountered Trudeau on the Grouse Grind posted photos to Instagram, showing the smiling but sweaty Liberal leader.

One user posted he took time to take a photo with an 81-year-old woman who was attempting the challenging uphill trek.





"You go for a hike and see your Prime Minister. Ya know, just another Friday," another Instagram user joked.





Others posted photos with Trudeau farther uphill, using the hashtag "right place, right time."





Trudeau made local headlines during a visit two years ago, when he stopped to pose in a few prom photos at Vancouver's Stanley Park.

Initially, the prime minister thought he was crashing a wedding, but the teens explained what was going on and got a group shot.

And in 2016 he actually did interrupt a wedding. A photo shared online of a bride being walked down the aisle at a Tofino, B.C. beach wedding shows a shirtless Trudeau standing in the background, holding a surfboard.