

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will ensure cash to fight money laundering gets to B.C. "in time," though he was unclear on whether that would happen before the federal election begins.

Trudeau says Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair has been working closely with his counterparts in B.C. to fight the "extraordinarily serious problem" of money laundering.

Federal funding in the March budget included nearly $73 million to create an anti-money-laundering task force with more cash earmarked for police investigations.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby has said he expects the province to get a significant portion of those funds and Blair has said discussions haven't taken place between the two governments on how the money would be allocated.