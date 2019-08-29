

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





The provincial and federal governments have announced a plan to power B.C.'s liquefied natural gas industry with clean hydroelectricity, rather than fuel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the move to "electrify" the LNG industry will help bring the province closer to meeting its climate change targets, and position Canada as a supplier of the world's cleanest natural gas.

"Our homes and businesses need power and it's up to us to make sure we're producing it responsibly," Trudeau told reporters.

Though the prime minister and Premier John Horgan have butted heads on some issues, including the controversial Trans Mountain oil pipeline, the two leaders said they see eye-to-eye on the importance of addressing climate change.

B.C.'s natural gas industry produces almost one-fifth of the province's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the government. But Horgan said the electrification plan will "reduce and abate" some of those negative effects.

Environmental groups have been highly critical of B.C.'s natural gas plans, particularly after LNG Canada announced a massive $40 billion investment in the province last year.

Sierra Club BC has cautioned that the planned Kitimat LNG project would "consume the vast majority of B.C.'s remaining annual carbon pollution budget" by the year 2050.

The provincial and federal have not provided any firm numbers for how much the electrification plan is expected to offset emissions.