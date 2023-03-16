Giant spider sculpture on SkyTrain route shocks Vancouver commuters

Arachnophobes in Vancouver beware—an artist has installed a giant spider under a bridge near the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station.

The Montreal-based creative who goes by the name Junko Playtime posted photos of their latest work on Instagram Thursday.

“Phobia 2023. Time to face our fears,” reads the caption on a series of photos showing the eight-legged art. At the centre of the spider’s metallic body, a red light can be seen blinking.

The installment has caught the eye of commuters, one of whom posted a photo on social media showing their view of the sculpture from the Millennium Line.

“I definitely had to do a double take this morning when I saw it, as I didn’t register it at first,” the person wrote on Reddit.

Junko declined an interview request by CTV News Vancouver, but videos on the artist’s Instagram offer a behind the scenes look at the installation process.

It appears the sculpture was installed in the middle of the night Wednesday, and is secured to a SkyTrain underpass with yellow rope and metal chains.

Junko is known for creating art out of reclaimed materials, and currently has two sculptures of massive ants featured outside the Bental Centre Gallery.

Habitat, as the installment is named, is part of the Vancouver Mural Festival’s Winter Arts event and will be on display until March 31.

It's unclear if Phobia is a personal project or one commissioned by the city.