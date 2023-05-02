Giant red statue of bent over boy leaving Vancouver seawall after 2-year stay
What’s red, 2.6-metres tall and making an exit 26 months after it first arrived in Vancouver?
“The Proud Youth” sculpture towering over the False Creek seawall, according to the public art organization Vancouver Biennale.
“Time to say goodbye! One of the most visited sculptures in our open-air exhibition will be de-installed May 3 through 5,” the local non-profit announced on social media Monday.
The larger-than-life statue was installed at the end of Drake Street in Yaletown in March 2021
as part of an open-air exhibition, and was always meant to be a temporary installment.
The festival organizers say thousands of locals and tourists have interacted with the sculpture since it was erected.
“Over this two-year period we have enjoyed all your photographs taken at the artwork site,” the post reads.
The red giant is the creation of Chinese artist Chen Wenling and part of his “Red Memories” series.
It’s named after the popular novel that, when translated from Chinese to English, means “to live in a carefree life in a mundane world of strife,” according to Vancouver Biennale’s website.
“In the next couple of days, we invite everyone to visiting The Proud Youth to see the figure’s cheeky expression (and arresting pose!) and enjoy the fiery, fearless attitude one final time,” the organization wrote on Instagram.
