Giant red statue of bent over boy leaving Vancouver seawall after 2-year stay

A photo of "The Proud Youth" statue by Chinese artist Chen Wenling is leaving Vancouver's False Creek sea wall this week, 26 months after it was first installed as part of an open-air art exhibition. (Vancouver Biennale/ @triciabarkermep) A photo of "The Proud Youth" statue by Chinese artist Chen Wenling is leaving Vancouver's False Creek sea wall this week, 26 months after it was first installed as part of an open-air art exhibition. (Vancouver Biennale/ @triciabarkermep)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified

The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener