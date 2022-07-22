Giant metal insect suddenly appears in vacant lot in Vancouver

First there were murder hornets. Now, there's this.

A giant metal insect "has landed" in a vacant lot visible from the SkyTrain in Vancouver.

The piece of public art popped up on a piece of land in the south, and is visible while passing between Marine Drive and Bridgeport stations.

It can also be seen from the Canada Line bikeway, the artist behind the installation said in a post on Instagram.

The piece titled Queen BX1000 was designed by an artist who calls themselves Junko Playtime.

"The queen bee has landed. Ready to pollinate your senses," posted the artist whose real name is unknown. On social media, the artist describes their work as "DIY public art installations" involving reclaimed and natural materials.

In the case of the hornet, it appears those materials were mostly with car parts.

The artist hasn't said much about the piece, but posted a video of the creation of the piece last month.

"The installation was created without the aid of a motorized vehicle. All materials were collected within the city and transported to the site on makeshift bicycle trailer setups," Junko wrote.

Much of their work has been installed in the Montreal area. The artist said this is the first installation they've done on Canada's West Coast.

(Shelley Moore / CTV News Vancouver)

