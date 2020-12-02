VANCOUVER -- Gadgets to use at home, smart speakers and gaming consoles will all be popular gifts this holiday season.

With many Canadians being treated to new tech it is increasingly important to use tech responsibly.

Minimizing privacy and security threats can help ensure everyone has a smooth holiday.

Tech expert Marc Saltzman joined CTV Morning Live to share some Cyber Safe tips.

The first item Saltzman shared was a resource that is available for Canadians.

Get Cyber Safe is a Government of Canada program that informs Canadians about cyber security.

On the site there is a fun Get Cyber Safe safety checkup quiz.

While Saltzman joined the show he highlighted some particular areas of concern when it comes to tech that many people use in every day life.

Smart Speakers are always listening.

There is a mute button on the top for when it is not in use.

It is a good habit to utilize this feature.

Alternatively training the speaker to learn your voice so that others can't access it is important.

Being sure to not link any online shopping, banking apps, passwords or credit cards is a smart decision.

When it comes to computers there are many potential security threats.

Saltzman shared that a simple step people can take is ensuring the wi-fi network is protected with a good password.

Saltzman says opting for two-factor authentication when logging in somewhere and closing your webcam lens when not using it are also easy steps that can be taken.

Eight out of ten Canadians have a smartphone.

Having a PIN, password or biometrics login is imperative.

You should enable the auto-lock time-out feature so that your device always locks when not in use.

Saltzmanadded that you should never give apps access to your device's features or private information.

Additional tips can be found oneline at Get Cyber Safe.

Marc Saltzman