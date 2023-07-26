Gas prices surge past $2 per litre mark in Metro Vancouver again

Gas prices are surging past the $2 per litre mark in some parts of Metro Vancouver.

The climbing cost of fuel is in line with what experts forecasted would be yet another expensive summer driving season.

The numbers at gas stations across the region varied widely Wednesday morning.

In Surrey, the price per litre ranged from as low as 183.9 cents to as high as 201.9 cents.

Prices have climbed by about seven cents in the last week in Metro Vancouver.

The high prices are due to tight supply and high demand.

They’re expected to climb even higher later this summer.

Experts have predicted they will likely hover around $2.20 a litre in the coming weeks.

Gas analysts are not predicting the region to break its all time high of 241.9 cents per litre set back in September 2022.

However, prices are forecast to stay high all the way into mid-October.