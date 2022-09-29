Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record

PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. -

Metro Vancouver has broken yet another gas price record at 239.9 cent per litre.

It’s the latest blow to the cost of living in the increasingly unaffordable province.

Lower Mainland drivers are still paying the highest prices in the country.

Gas was 145.9 in Edmonton, 153.9 in Toronto, and 168.9 in Montreal Thursday morning.

Analysts say the historically high prices are due to tight supply, as a major pipeline and a refinery on the West Coast undergo maintenance.

“With rising costs spurred by global inflation, I understand that families’ ability to budget is made more challenging when they see price fluctuations at the pump,” said Bruce Ralston, the minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation in a statement to CTV News.

Ralston says the province continues to monitor the situation, noting a number of relief measures that have been brought in to combat the rising cost of living.

The Liberal finance critic would like to see a freeze on the provincial gas tax.

“They're collecting $12 billion more in taxes this year than they did when they took office. They stubbornly refuse to make any adjustment to taxes that could help people like on gas taxes, and that puts a damper on the overall economy,” said Peter Milobar, MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson.

“It's impacting gas, food prices. It's impacting home repair prices when tradespeople have to charge you more to get around to do the work in your home,” he added.

Prices are expected to climb another two cents by Friday to 241.9, which will be yet another all-time high for the region.

However, analysts say the record prices won’t last and expect to see a 20 cent price drop within the next two weeks.