Gas prices in Metro Vancouver reach another record over the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers who went to fill up their tank over the weekend were met with new record-breaking prices at the pumps.
On Sunday, some stations across the region charged 236.9 cents per litre, breaking the previous price record of 233.9. That price remained in place at many stations Monday morning.
According to a heat map from GasBuddy.com, Greater Vancouver's average price of 231.9 cents per litre was the highest in the country Monday.
"Prices are continuing to move up, reflecting summertime demand," Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told The Canadian Press. "The demand for fuel continues to be very robust."
Record prices in Vancouver and across the country have largely been blamed on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though other factors like inflation, refinery capacity and a recent increase in carbon taxes have also contributed.
High prices across B.C. led to calls for free transit over the summer months, when prices are predicted to reach 250 cents per litre.
For now, the B.C. government is aiming to give some relief from the high prices in the form of a $110 rebate for most ICBC customers. Some residents got their rebate by direct deposit last month, others will receive a cheque in June.
That rebate was announced in March, when the record price was 214.9 cents per litre.
With files from The Canadian Press
