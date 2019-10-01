

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





An aggressive black bear near Garibaldi Lake charged a group of people on Saturday, prompting BC Parks to close a trail and campgrounds in the area.

The bear ran at a group of 10 to 20 in what's known as a "bluff charge," intended to scare targets, according to Tyler Hooper with BC Parks.

The incident occurred at the Taylor Creek Bridge.

Park rangers closed the trail into Garibaldi Lake, and called the Conservation Officer Service in to provide further assistance. The area will remain closed until conservation officers deem it safe.

BC Parks staff are contacting people with camping reservations to inform them of the closure, Hooper added.