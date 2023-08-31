Further water restrictions possible as B.C.'s drought continues

Officials described B.C.'s drought as severe and completely unprecedented on Tuesday, warning it could persist into 2024 and that further restrictions on water use may become necessary.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston said, at a news conference, that a smattering of wetter weather recently has not been anywhere near enough to bring relief.

"While these rains are welcome at this stage, they are not big enough, significant enough to change the trajectory of the ongoing drought conditions here in the province," he said.

"The drought in many watersheds continues to slowly get worse and more severe. It is a serious situation. It is likely that an increasing number of people, communities, First Nations, businesses and wildlife will face challenges."

Eighty per cent of the province's watersheds are at drought level four or five. This means that "adverse impacts on both communities and ecosystems" are likely or almost certain, according to the province's ranking system.

The situation has prompted Ralston's ministry to bring in four "targeted temporary protection orders," he noted. These orders are meant to help preserve water and protect fish and are brought in when voluntary conservation efforts are not successful in mitigating the impact of drought.

"These orders do not impact – and let me repeat, do not impact – water use for people's personal use, market vegetables, fruit trees or livestock," he said.

"These decisions are made as an absolutely last resort because we recognize the very real impact this has on farmers and businesses."

These orders restrict, for example, watering of "forage crops" like grass for hay, alfalfa and corn. They can also prohibit water bottling and the use of water to maintain lawns, gardens, fairways, vehicles and equipment.

"If the current drought outlook continues, the province may need to issue additional protection orders. We are doing this conservation work to preserve drinking water, water for our food supply and the health of fish and animals," Ralston added.

Ralston also urged people to continue to make individual moves to conserve water and thanked those who have taken action thus far.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said there is concern that the drought will continue through the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

"It is a very serious situation that British Columbia has not faced before. And it is absolutely necessary that people change their mindset about water here in British Columbia as a result of the impacts that we're seeing due to climate change," she said.

The tinder-dry conditions across much of B.C. are fuelling a record-breaking and devastating wildfire season. On Thursday, Ma announced the continuation of a provincial state of emergency due to wildfires.

There are 4,200 people on evacuation order due to wildfires. Another 65,000 are on evacuation alert.