

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





The famous Japanese fluffy pancakes have finally arrived in Vancouver, thanks to friends and owners Vicki Chen and Sienna Gan.

Chen and Gan are serving up soufflé pancakes at Fufú Café on West Broadway.

"The pancakes when you stack them together they jiggle," Chen told CTV News. "The fluffiness sets itself apart from regular pancakes."

They're also taking "regular" to new heights. Stacked together, the pancake towers are almost six inches high.



Chen describes the pancakes as being airy, light and soft.

"It tastes similar to a chiffon cake," she said.

Every dish is made to order.

"Be patient, please," said Gan. Patience is needed, because it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to create these breakfast and brunch entrees, which are served at the café all day.

Their menus will have a selection of sweets, from classic maple syrup to milk tea tapioca pearl pancakes. Savoury selections including smoked salmon and eggs benedict are only available on the weekends for now.

The 20-seat 1,000-square-foot Fufú Cafe is located at 1266 W. Broadway in Vancouver. Their menu is dedicated to just Japanese soufflé pancakes. The grand opening date is Saturday, Sept. 7.

