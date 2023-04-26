From Vancouver to the Marvel Universe: TransLink reimagines transit hubs
SkyTrain stations across Metro Vancouver have undergone a superhero makeover to encourage fans of the Marvel Universe to take transit to a local Avengers attraction.
Translink announced on Monday that it has partnered with organizers of the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., an immersive experience that opened in The Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby last month, to rename each SkyTrain stop after locations in the fictional universe.
The reimagined Avengers SkyTrain map is available to view in person at select stations across the region—including Waterfront, which is now dubbed The Nexus of All Realities Station; King George, or Sovereign Station; Rupert, or Titan Station; Braid, or Mirror Dimension Station and Production Way-University, now known as Mount Wundergore-University Station.
“Keep an eye out to see which part of the Marvel universe you’ve landed in. Who knows, maybe they’ll lead you to a new adventure,” reads TransLink’s statement.
TransLink has temporarily renamed its stations twice prior to this Marvel-themed map.
The first was on May 4, 2019, when all transit hubs were reimagined as Star Wars-themed stops as part of the unofficial annual tradition known as“May the Fourth Be With You” day.
For the past two Christmases, TransLink has transformed the SkyTrain map into a DasherTrain map in hopes of making spirits bright.
