VANCOUVER -- The next phase of British Columbia's COVID-19 response will allow residents to host a small group of friends for dinner, get a professional haircut, and play low-contact sports.

The plans unveiled by B.C. Premier John Horgan on Wednesday offer a pathway for a wide variety of business and services to begin reopening as early as mid-May, including retail stores, salons and barbershops, restaurants and pubs, museums and art galleries, libraries and child care centres.

Crucially, they also promise the resumption of elective surgeries, and a return to work for dentists, physiotherapists, registered massage therapists, speech therapists and others in the health services sector.

Addressing the province from the B.C. legislature, Horgan acknowledged that relaxing restrictions might make some people nervous, but said the reopening will happen gradually and cautiously.

"Today we take our first steps," the premier said. "Times are tough, but they will get better. We're going to get through this and we're going to come back even stronger."

Increased socializing

Included in the plans are guidelines for British Columbians to begin expanding their social circle beyond their own household for the first time since the province's strict physical distancing rules were imposed almost two months ago.

But officials stressed that should be done in a limited and thoughtful way to avoid causing new outbreaks that could reverse B.C.'s fragile progress against the pandemic.

"We still need to be mindful when we're interacting with each other, especially with vulnerable people, that we keep our social circles tight," Horgan said.

Starting on the May long weekend, officials said residents will be allowed to have up to half a dozen guests over for dinner or a backyard barbecue, and that people won't need to stay two metres apart while doing so.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry even went so far as to encourage hugging between extended family members when they reconnect, but noted that other types of visits, such as a coffee date with neighbours, should be less intimate.

Modelling unveiled by the government on Monday indicates British Columbians can resume 60 per cent of their pre-pandemic social interactions while keeping the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at a manageable level.

Henry said people who live with a senior – or someone with a chronic health condition that makes them more susceptible to severe infections – should be especially cautious about increasing the number of people they socialize with, as each new person increases the risk of bringing the virus home.

Getting back to business

When it comes to allowing businesses to begin reopening, the government said it's relying on industries to prepare and submit their own guidelines for keeping staff and customers safe.

Once those are approved, each individual businesses within those industries will then have to demonstrate how it plans to follow the guidelines before it can open back up.

"Everybody has to be confident as we move to the new normal. We can't just say, ‘Business are open, let's come and spend,’" Horgan said.

Looking further ahead, the province said it's expecting to allow hotels and resorts to reopen in June, and for the film industry to get back to work on domestic productions in June or July.

