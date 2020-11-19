VANCOUVER -- Just a day after B.C. retailers formally asked for a provincial mask mandate, they got it.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday that people are required to wear a mask at indoor public spaces and retail stores, a rule that applies to both customers and employees.

“We are generally pleased, but it is now up to the members of the public to follow Dr. Henry’s instructions and wear a mask where they are able to do so,” said Greg Wilson, the B.C. director of the Retail Council of Canada.

In the coming week, the solicitor general will outline how the mask order for retail employees and customers will be enforced.

“Look, store owners can’t enforce it. I’m actually not convinced it’s practical for bylaw officers and police officers to enforce it. I think that people ... are going to have to enforce it on themselves,” said Wilson.

The recommendation not to visit other communities is also hard to enforce, but the mayor of Whistler is asking everyone to listen to Dr. Henry’s advice.

“I think we need to do everything we can to make whatever time we have to be apart smaller. So whether it’s two weeks or four weeks, the goal is the same: its take that direction and put it to work, do whatever we have to do to flatten the curve,” said Jack Crompton.

There’s nothing B.C. spin studios can do to get the green light to re-open. They’ve been told they have to remain closed indefinitely.

“It’s a sad day for all of us, because its going to be hard to get through this one,” said Dominik Desbois, the owner of Spin Society Cycling Studio. ”Being targeted over and over and over again, it’s really difficult to swallow and there’s going to be such a rebuilding that’s going to have to happen, to rebuild the confidence within our community.”

Desbois worries if spin studios aren’t able to open soon, many in the industry won’t make it.