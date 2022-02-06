'Frightening and concerning': VPD grapples with rise in unprovoked stranger attacks

Since the start of 2022, surveillance videos of two disturbing random attacks in Vancouver have been widely circulated online and in the media, sending shockwaves through the city.

The first assault happened on New Year’s Eve. A woman was walking past the Rosewood Hotel Georgia when a man she did not know lunged at her, tackling her to the ground.

The second attack happened inside the Harbour Centre Tim Hortons last month. A Mexican tourist in his 20s was blindsided by a stranger, who stabbed him multiple times in the back and shoulder. In an interview with CTV News, Miguel Angel Zepeda Machorro said through a translator that the unprovoked attack has left him fearful to venture outside.

The Vancouver Police Department analyzed every reported assault in a one year period, starting in September 2020. They discovered Vancouver sees an average of four random attacks every day.

“And that’s frightening and concerning for us,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, VPD spokesperson.

Random attacks are a challenge for law enforcement to predict, and therefore prevent. At this point, police can confirm the assaults are happening primarily in the northern section of the city, specifically downtown. Random attacks are most often reported on the Downtown Eastside, in the West End, and along Granville Street.

While an average of four unprovoked violent encounters sounds high, Addison says the crimes are likely underreported.

“There’s a variety of reasons for that. Sometimes it’s a bit of apathy or ambivalence,” he said.

Addison also pointed to “significant issues” with 911 call-takers’ current ability to handle call volumes, especially for non-emergency incidents.

“And sometimes people just choose not to report crime when it happens to them,” he added.

In an effort to ease the concerns of some residents, the VPD, in partnership with community police servers, set up public safety awareness tents in four neighbourhoods on Saturday: Chinatown, the West End, Olympic Village, and Fraser Street. Officers and volunteers were on hand from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hear questions or concerns from residents. They also handed out whistles equipped with safety alarms that can be clipped on backpacks, purses, or clothing.

“It’s an opportunity for us to better engage with the community and hear straight from people on the street,” said Addison.

Addison notes not everyone may feel the city is getting more dangerous, saying it’s a subjective topic based on many factors. The VPD also understands sharing graphic videos of assaults can be seen as putting fuel on the fire, stoking fear and anxiety while the public is already on edge because of the pandemic. However, Addison says, it is crucial residents see the crimes for themselves, and not just to help police identify the suspects.

“So people who are living here in Vancouver know what’s happening and can make informed decisions about their own personal safety and how they should live their lives,” he said.

As for what’s causing the rise in stranger attacks, police say the answer is multi-faceted. However, Addison says housing and mental health issues in the city’s core are part of the equation.