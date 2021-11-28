Fresh flooding prompts new evacuations in Abbotsford, B.C., as water spills in from Wash. state

Abbotsford -

The Nooksack River in Washington state has overtopped its dike, and the City of Abbotsford is expecting floodwaters to cross the U.S. border this afternoon, Mayor Henry Braun said Sunday afternoon.

The mayor said the city is expecting flooding on Sunday to be less significant than the floods that inundated the Sumas Prairie last week.

However, the city remains "extremely concerned" about the continued risk of flooding as more rain falls on Sunday and more is forecast for the coming week, Braun said.

This is a breaking news update. The original story follows.

Heavy rain on B.C.'s South Coast has triggered fresh flooding in Abbotsford and prompted a new evacuation order for the city's Huntingdon Village area.

The floodwaters could pose "immediate danger to life safety," warns the order, which was issued Sunday morning by Mayor Henry Braun.

The latest evacuation affects the area of Huntingdon Village bordered by Sumas Way on the west, A Street and 2nd Avenue on the east, Farmer Road on the North, and the U.S. border on the south.

"You must leave the area immediately," the order reads. "Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles than you have to."

Evacuees have been told to register at the Emergency Support Services reception centre set up at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre on McMillan Road.

The city instructed residents to close their doors and windows, gather critical items such as medicine and keys, and shut off their gas and electrical appliances, except for refrigerators and freezers.

Gates should be latched but left unlocked, officials said.

Authorities were already reporting flooding in the Huntingdon Village by mid-morning. While the Nooksack River in Washington state had yet to overflow its banks, the Abbotsford Police Department said flooding in the U.S. community of Sumas "is flowing north."

Drivers have also been urged to use caution if they leave home.

"We have had significant rainfall with more rain forecasted. Water is pooling on several roads," Abbotsford police said on Twitter Sunday morning. "Today would be a great day to stay home and catch up on (the TV series) Yellowstone or some laundry."

About 180 soldiers spent Saturday erecting a sandbag wall approximately 500 metres long next to the railway track in an effort to divert water away from Huntingdon Village.

Residents were also bracing for floodwaters, picking up sandbags in the hopes of protecting their own property and livestock.

Mayor Henry Braun previously noted the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday was forecast to deliver up to 120 millimetres of rain to his community by Sunday morning.