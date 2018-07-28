Paramedics from British Columbia Emergency Health Services responded to 130 suspected overdose calls on Friday, tying the highest number of such calls the agency has ever recorded in a single day.

The last time this many overdose calls were reported in a single day was in April 2017.

None of the calls that came in on Friday were fatal, BCEHS said.

 

 

Last year, more than 1,400 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. Between January and May of this year, 620 British Columbians died of overdoses.

The province declared a public health emergency in April 2016 because of a rapid rise in opioid-related overdose deaths.