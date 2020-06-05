VANCOUVER -- Walmart Canada has confirmed an employee at its Abbotsford, B.C., location in the Highstreet Shopping Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the employee last worked on May 30, and since learning about the positive test it has directed other staff that worked closely with the infected person to self-isolate, and conducted a deep cleaning of the store.

"We also have regular enhanced cleaning in the store and other social distancing measures in place," Walmart Canada said in a statement. "Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates."

Fraser Health is circulating a notice in the community advising people they might have been exposed to COVID-19 while at the store on May 24, 25, 29 and 30.

The notice tells people to monitor their health until June 13 but says they do not need to see a doctor, self-isolate or get tested unless they begin to show symptoms.

It also recommends they avoid crowded places where they cannot easily separate themselves from others.