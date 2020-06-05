VANCOUVER -- A single COVID-19 case was confirmed through testing in British Columbia since health officials gave their last update.

One patient has also died from the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement Friday.

The update brings B.C.'s test-positive cases to 2,632. In the joint message, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one case had been removed from Thursday's total due to "a data correction."

That adjustment applied to Vancouver Coastal Health, where the province now says there have been 908 test-positive cases.

Fraser Health now has 1,335, Island Health has 130, Interior Health has 195 and Northern Health has another 64.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 193 cases considered active; 21 patients are in hospital, and five of those are in intensive care.

The ministry says 2,272 people who tested positive have recovered.

Officials provided few details on the person who died, saying only that the case was in the Fraser Health region, and offering their condolences.

The total death toll in B.C. is at 167.

Dix and Henry said an outbreak at the Berkley Care Centre is now considered over, but five long-term care or assisted-living facilities are still battling outbreaks.

The number of community outbreaks remained at eight Friday.

In their previous update, given Thursday, Dix and Henry said they'd now be including data on epidemiologically linked cases from people who were close contacts of those that had been confirmed.

Four such patients were announced Thursday, in the province's first epi-linked case update. Those four were detected in recent weeks, and all have recovered.

Henry said the province has been counting epi-linked cases since May 19, the restart date, and these cases will now be outlined in the province's daily updates.

Dix and Henry also shared new modelling data Thursday, including genomic epidemiology, which traces the virus's movements.

Those results showed that while early cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in January and February were linked to China and Iran, those strains were successfully contained. They were then quickly surpassed in March by what officials referred to as "European-like and Eastern Canada" strains and "Washington state-like" strains.

The greatest number of cases, by far, have been linked to the European and Eastern Canada strains, Henry said.

