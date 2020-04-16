VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver grocery store says a member of its staff is believed to have the novel coronavirus.

In an emailed statement, Real Canadian Superstore says the employee worked at the store at 3185 Grandview Hwy., off Rupert Street.

The employee tested positive recently on a "presumptive test" for COVID-19, the company said.

They have not been in the store since last Thursday, according to Real Canadian Superstore.

The company says the store was already following daily disinfectant protocols, but closed down when informed of the case.

The store was deep cleaned and sanitized, according to the company, and it has since reopened.

Superstore says it's also reaching out to Vancouver Coastal Health to investigate the employee's recent shifts and direct contacts, and has instructed any other employees who may have been exposed to stay home.

They've been told to self-isolate in case they aren't showing symptoms yet.

The company said it's also notifying customers who recently shopped at the store of the possible exposure "out of an abundance of caution."

It advises anyone with questions to contact Vancouver Coastal Health or other public health officials for more information.