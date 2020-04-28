VANCOUVER -- An employee at a Metro Vancouver Walmart has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company says.

Walmart Canada says the employee works at the South Surrey location on 160th Street and 24th Avenue. Their last shift was on April 16.

"We are keeping the associate in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery," said Felicia Fefer, manager of corporate affairs in an emailed statement.

Other employees who were identified as a "close prolonged contact" are being told to self-isolate and enhanced cleaning is being done regularly at the store.

Fefer said the store has contacted local public health authorities.

"Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates," she said.