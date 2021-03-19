VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning patrons of a Boston Pizza location in Surrey that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The potential exposures happened at the restaurant located at 1956 152 St. on March 9 to 13, according to Fraser Health

The health authority says patrons who attended the restaurant during the following hours should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

March 9: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 10: noon to 10 p.m.

March 11: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 12: noon to 11 p.m.

March 13: noon to 11 p.m.

There is no known risk to restaurant guests outside of those hours, according to Fraser Health.

Health authorities in B.C. issue public exposure warnings when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and they are unable to directly contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Exposure notifications are published on health authority websites, but not every case of the coronavirus reported at a B.C. business warrants a public exposure notice.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on its exposure website.