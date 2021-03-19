B.C. adds 737 new cases of COVID-19; highest single-day increase since January
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
'It's a slow death camp': B.C. seniors in long-term care still isolated, despite COVID vaccinations
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Fraser Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey Boston Pizza
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
When it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, expect 'very little change' in coming months: Henry
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Surrey, North Coast remain COVID-19 hotspots in latest map of infections
COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. hospital turns fatal after 1 person dies from the disease
What is B.C.'s plan for vaccinating people with mobility issues who can't go to clinics?
All eligible adults by the end of June: See B.C.'s updated immunization timeline
B.C. pharmacies preparing to help administer COVID-19 vaccines across the province