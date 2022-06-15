Former B.C. actor who killed mother tells court victim 'did nothing' to deserve shooting

In Ryan Grantham's last acting role, on the hit Netflix series "Riverdale," he played a teenage boy who takes his father's truck without permission and accidentally kills someone.

In real life, the 23-year-old contemplated shooting and killing his mother for days leading up to her death on March 31, 2020.

The court heard Barbara Waite, 64, was playing piano when her son fired one fatal bullet.

He lit some candles, hung rosaries over the piano and said a few Hail Marys before leaving their Squamish, B.C., townhome with a plan for more bloodshed.

"My mother was a caring, compassionate, loving person," Grantham said in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday. "She did nothing to deserve what I did to her."

His family sat in the front row and was overcome with emotion as he apologized.

"In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry almost seems pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry," Grantham said.

A forensic psychologist hired by the defence found Grantham's mental state at the time to be "far from normal," describing it as unstable, chaotic, ambivalent and fragile.

His lawyer, Chris Johnson, QC, argued his depressive disorder, cannabis use and isolation all contributed to his actions.

The court heard how he was procrastinating at Simon Fraser University and had not been acting in a while, and he rationalized that he didn't want his mother to see what he was becoming.

The court also heard he was contemplating a killing spree and had a printed map of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, with a plan to execute Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I was in a rush and he was the only person I could think of, the most important person in Canada. Like, I could do something to make an impact," he told police at the time, according to an agreed statement of facts.

The Crown prosecutor also outlined how Grantham was contemplating mass murders on the Lions Gate Bridge and SFU. He also considered suicide, but instead drove from Hope to Vancouver, where he turned himself in to police.

"The only way I can possibly justify going on living is if I live the rest of my life in a way that she would've been proud of, to be a better, honest, good person," Grantham told the court.

Johnson said his client is a much different person now than he was back in March 2020. He has since joined a men's support group at his remand centre and is showing a willingness to ask for help.

Grantham has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which carries with it a life sentence with parole ineligibility for 10 to 25 years.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will deliver her decision at a later date.