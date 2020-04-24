VANCOUVER -- A little over a month ago, life changed abruptly as we shifted to staying home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The way we exercise, learn, work and socialize have all changed dramatically, with almost every activity shifting to take place inside the home or in our immediate neighbourhoods.

The Museum of Vancouver wants to make sure to document this period in history, and is asking residents to send in stories and other material that shows how we live now.

"In an effort to learn how you are adapting to the limitations and opportunities of quarantine the museum would like to see, read and hear your stories, testimonies, performances, art and confessions of your new reality," the museum wrote on its Facebook page.

You can send your stories to the museum using Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #IsolatingTogetherMOV.