Food, theatre and science: Here's what's happening this weekend in Vancouver

Here's a look at some of the events scheduled for what's shaping up to be a rainy weekend in Vancouver.

Ongoing food festivals

This weekend marks the midpoint of the two-week Dine Out Vancouver Festival, which has been celebrating the city's culinary scene with special fixed-price menus since 2002. There are also numerous special events – from themed dinners to guided tours to classes – on offer this year. A full list can be found on the festival website.

One of the Dine Out-affiliated events continuing this weekend is Street Food City, a gathering of beloved food trucks at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery. Trucks have been serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout this week, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, which is the final day of the event. The Dine Out Vancouver Festival ends Feb. 4.

Also ongoing this weekend is the 14th annual Hot Chocolate Festival, which features more than 160 specialty hot chocolates from 71 vendors with 105 locations across Metro Vancouver. The event runs through Valentine's Day, and more information can be found on its website.

See a show

The Broadway musical "Mean Girls" made its Vancouver premiere this week, and performances are continuing through Sunday at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. More information and tickets can be found online.

This weekend is also the midpoint of the 2024 PuSh Festival, which continues with daily performances around the city through Feb. 4. More information about this year's shows and the performance schedule can be found on the PuSh website.

Those who prefer their theatre unscripted can head to Granville Island, where The Improv Centre is in the midst of a series of shows bringing together comedy troupes from Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and the Philippines. Dubbed "The Heat," the event culminates with three shows each on Friday and Saturday nights.

Australian dance company Gravity and Other Myths is also performing in Vancouver this weekend, bringing its latest show "The Mirror" to the Vancouver Playhouse at 8 p.m. nightly through Saturday. More information on the performance, which is described as "a new kind of dance, infused with elements of circus, cabaret, and a light spanking of kink," can be found on the Dance House website.

New Science World exhibit opens

Science World touts "Dream Tomorrow Today" as an "immersive, hands-on exhibition" inviting guests to "explore how STEAM can create a positive future, today."

"Be an empowered force for change and complete challenges by sliding into the future, innovating with reusable materials, collaborating at the Weaving House, and jumping into environmental cleanup at the glowing ball pit lake," the museum's website reads.

The exhibition opens Friday and will be on display through May 5.

Summer in January

Finally, for those craving an escape from the rainy winter weather, Pacific Arts Market is celebrating "Summer in January" this weekend.

The West Broadway art gallery and gift store is promising guests who stop by between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday a selection of "sunny art" from more than 100 local artists.

Live music, full cocktail bar service, snacks and "ultimate summer vibes" are also on offer, according to organizers.