Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm

The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.

Witnesses said the floodwaters reached a number of Squamish businesses and left several parked vehicles partially submerged before eventually subsiding.

"I was walking my dog and saw everything unfold and was quite taken aback," said Jason Ross, a weather watcher with Environment and Climate Change Canada who lives in the area.

"One of the local donut shops had water come right to the front door."

It's unclear whether any businesses sustained significant damage during the flooding.

Ross said the wild weather event was the result of high tides mixing with rainfall and snowmelt to create a "perfect storm" of conditions.

Down in Vancouver, waves also crashed onto the seawall at Kitsilano Beach, leaving part of the area underwater as well.

The city's park board had proactively closed down parts of the seawall in anticipation of the king tide, including in Stanley Park, where there appears to have been less impact.

"Stanley Park Seawall improvements we've made to address climate emergencies, similar to last year's storm surge, have been successful," the board wrote on Twitter. "Staff will be completing assessments over the next few days as part of a fulsome review."

This is a developing story and will be updated.