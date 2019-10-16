There's at least one probable case of vaping related illness in B.C., the province's health officer announced Wednesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry added there are several more open investigations into other reports of vaping-related illness that could meet the definition for probable or confirmed cases.

"These are the first cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., but we fully expect there will be more as this is quickly emerging as a significant public health issue," Henry said in a news release. "Vaping is turning back the clock on decades of effective anti-smoking efforts and creating a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine."

Vaping-related illnesses became a reportable condition on Sept. 19, 2019, meaning health-care providers who see patients that report using vapes or e-cigarettes before developing symptoms must report each instance to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

From there, public health officials investigate each report.

There have been two cases of severe lung illness related to vaping in New Brunswick, and a third in Quebec. In the U.S., vaping has made killed 26 people and made 1,300 more sick, according to the Centre for Disease Control. https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html

Canada's top doctors have urged all Canadians not to use any e-cigarettes or vaping device, whether legal or illegal.

Anyone who vapes and then develops symptoms of ill health is urged to see a health care provider. Symptoms to watch out for include a cough, shortness of breath, chest pain or a general feeling that they are unwell.