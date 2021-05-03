VANCOUVER -- Another 2,174 cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend, B.C. health officials said Monday.

Additionally, 15 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Original copy follows.

B.C. health officials are expected to give an update on COVID-19 figures for the weekend today.

Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give the briefing at 3 p.m.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE.

They are also expected to share more information about B.C.'s vaccination plan.

Last week, Health Canada announced that delivery of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would be delayed amid safety concerns linked to a U.S. production facility.